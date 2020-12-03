Alcohol cited in early morning crash; driver hospitalized

A driver was hospitalized following an early morning crash on Highway 22 that state police say involved alcohol.

The Minnesota State Patrol says two vehicles traveling in opposite directions on the highway collided in Kasota Township at 3:27 a.m. Thursday.

Alcohol was detected in one of the drivers, identified on the crash report as Joshua Daniel Ramirez, 23, of Hutchinson. Ramirez was transported to River’s Edge Hospital in St. Peter with non-life threatening injuries.

Thomas Ryan Cahill, 37, of St. Peter, was identified as the driver of the other vehicle. He was not injured.