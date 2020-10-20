Alcohol cited in fatal crash on Highway 169 in Nicollet County

(Mankato, MN) – A Lakefield man died in a crash on Highway 169 Monday afternoon that involved alcohol.

Randal James Thom, 60, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which happened at about 4:25 p.m. in Lake Prairie Township, between Nicollet and St. Peter.

According to a crash report, a Ford pickup and Thom’s Toyota Sienna were both southbound on Highway 169 when the vehicles collided.

Thom wasn’t wearing a seat belt, according to the crash report, and alcohol was detected in his system.

The driver of the Ford was 67-year-old James Allen Mollenhauer of Le Sueur. Mollenhauer was transported with non-life-threatening injuries to Mayo Clinic Mankato.