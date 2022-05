Alcohol was cited in an early-morning single-vehicle crash south of Garden City Sunday.

According to a crash report, a Chevy Blazer was northbound on Highway 169 when it left the roadway and struck a culvert at 169th St.

The Blazer’s driver was identified as Patrick Allen Vanminsel, 46, of Wells. Vanminsel was transported to Mayo Clinic Mankato with non-life threatening injuries.

The state patrol says alcohol was detected in Vanminsel’s system.

The crash time is listed 1:33 a.m.