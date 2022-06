The state patrol says alcohol was detected in a driver who crashed his car in Faribault County Tuesday afternoon.

Lwee Htoo Day, 20, was transported to United Hospital District following the 2:21 p.m. crash on I-90. Day wasn’t injured in the crash, according to a patrol crash report.

The report says Day was eastbound on I-90 west of Alden when his Ford Taurus left the roadway and crashed.