Alcohol detected in Le Sueur driver injured in Highway 22 crash

(Mankato, MN) – The Minnesota State Patrol says alcohol was a factor in a crash on Highway 22 Saturday morning.

A patrol report says Alexandria Marjorie Fulghum, 21, of Le Sueur, suffered non-life threatening injuries in the crash, which happened at 7:52 a.m. in Kasota township.

The state patrol says Fulghum was southbound on Highway 22 when her Chevy Impala collided with a northbound Peterbuilt tractor truck. The driver of the truck, Paul Jeffery Blixt, 61, of Mound, wasn’t injured.

The crash report indicates that Fulghum has alcohol in her system at the time of the crash.