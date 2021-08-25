Alcohol involved in car vs semi crash in Sleepy Eye, say patrol

Alcohol was involved in a car vs semi crash in Sleepy Eye Tuesday afternoon, according to a state patrol crash report.

The crash happened on Highway 4/68 at about 3 p.m., when a southbound semi and a northbound car collided at 3rd Ave NW.

The car’s driver, Millicent Marie Sorenson, 19, of Sleepy Eye, suffered non-life threatening injuries in the crash and was transported to Sleepy Eye Medical Center for treatment.

The patrol crash report says Sorenson had alcohol in her system at the time of the crash.

The semi driver, Jeffery Gerald Lux, 44, of Sleepy Eye, wasn’t injured.