Alcohol suspected in fatal crash north of Morristown

Alcohol was likely a factor in a fatal crash north of Morristown early Saturday morning.

A 52-year-old man was killed when a vehicle left the roadway and hit a field approach at a high rate of speed, then rolled over, according to a release from the Rice County Sheriff’s Office.

The man, who was the lone occupant of the vehicle, was ejected.

The man was found unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which happened at 1:19 a.m. at Iona and Isanti Ave in Morristown Township.

The sheriff’s office says preliminary investigation shows alcohol may have been a factor in the crash, and the driver was not wearing a seatbelt.

The identity of the driver will be released pending notification of relatives.

The crash remains under investigation.