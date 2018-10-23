Alcohol Suspected In Janesville Woman’s Crash With Semi

A Janesville woman escaped serious injury when she collided with a semi Saturday night on Highway 60, in an accident the Minnesota State Patrol says involved alcohol.

Fifty-five-year-old Katherine Ann Kleine was westbound on Highway 60 just east of the Blue Earth-Le Sueur County line in Elysian Township at 7:54 pm.

Kleine attempted to pass a westbound semi that was turning into a farm field. Kleine swerved the Chrysler PT Cruiser she was driving back into the westbound lane to avoid an oncoming vehicle in the eastbound lane. The PT Cruiser than struck the trailer of the semi.

Kleine received non-life threatening injuries in the crash and was transported to Mayo Clinic Mankato. The state patrol says Kleine was under the influence of alcohol.

The semi driver, 51-year-old Dean William Ryan of St. Peter wasn’t injured.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com

