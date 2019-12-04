Aldi Is Coming Out With Cheese-Filled Ornaments for Christmas

First of all, these plastic ornaments are bigger than we thought they’d be. Each one holds four (FOUR!) 80-calorie, mini blocks of cheese. There are two designs: one with a snowflake and one with a “Christmas tree” that’s actually an outline of a wedge of cheese.

The cheeses come in the same type of shrink-wrapped packaging used in Aldi’s cheese advent calendars. And there are two different types in each ball: mild cheddar cheese and grass-fed aged cheddar cheese. You get two of each in each ball and although the aged cheese was definitely sharper and the most flavorful, we wouldn’t turn away the mild version.

