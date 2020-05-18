Aldi Is Selling Giant Boxes of Sangria for $10

I have been known to purchase a box of wine or two…or three…in my day. They’re simply economical, practical, and can be pretty delicious. And if you, too, are a lover of adult juice boxes (that is what I call boxed wine) like me, you’re going to love this enormous box of sangria that Aldi is currently selling.

The store has been spotted selling Casa Sangrioso Sangria Box Wine that is about to become your summer BFF. The listing describes the booze as having “fruit aromas that lead to refreshingly sweet orange, lemon and black currant flavors.” Each box is a whopping three liters of wine, which sounds like too much…until you consider it will stay fresh in the box. SEE? Boxed wine is VERY SMART. Science!

The brand also suggests you can drink this right out of the box or create your own cocktail by adding a variety of fruits and a touch of brandy. No judgement here! I hope I have none from you either because I am getting one of these—and I am not sharing.

Instagrammer @aldi.mademedoit spotted the box hiding out at their local Aldi. The best part? It was listed for only $9.99. Of course, this can vary by store, but we are not mad at that price. Tons of commenters were keen to try it, too.

Source: delish.com