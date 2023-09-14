Algona police shooting suspect arrested in rural Sleepy Eye

The suspect in a Wednesday police shooting in Algona, Iowa was arrested in rural Sleepy Eye.

Kyle Lou Ricke, 43, is currently in custody at the Brown County Jail. The Minnesota State Patrol and the Iowa Department of Public Safety contacted Brown County authorities with information that placed Ricke at a home in Leavenworth Township.

A Des Moines station reports that the Algona officer’s condition is unknown, but the Brown County Sheriff’s Office classified the incident a homicide arrest in a news release sent early Thursday morning.

Ricke was taken into custody without incident at 29000 210th St with help from multiple agencies just before midnight, about four hours after the shooting in Algona, according to the relase.

The Iowa Department of Public Safety is investigating the shooting.