Alive After 5 kicks off this week in downtown Mankato.

The free summer concert series is a social gathering for co-workers, friends, and family to enjoy live music, artisan market, food, and beverages in a relaxed outdoor setting. Guests can bring lawn chairs and blankets.

The event will take place Thursdays in August at the Civic Center Plaza from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The International Reggae All Stars will take the stage this Thursday, August 10.

Here’s the complete 2023 band lineup:

International Reggae All Stars (Reggae) – August 10

Holy Rocka Rollaz (50’s Rockabilly) – August 17

Stacy K (Folk Rock) – August 24

Drew Peterson Band (Blue Grass Americana) – August 31