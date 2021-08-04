Alive After 5 returns for 11th year

A free summer concert series returns to Mankato this week after taking a year off for the pandemic.

Alive After 5, hosted by the City Center Partnership, will be held every Thursday in August, beginning this week. The concert series kicks off Aug 5 with William Elliott Whitmore taking the stage at the Civic Center Plaza from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The after-hours event is an opportunity to gather with co-workers, friends and family for live music, food, beverage, and an artisan market.

Parking is available in the Civic Center and Cherry St parking ramps.

Here’s the 2021 lineup (all shows 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.):

August 5: William Elliott Whitmore (roots-folk, country, Americana)

August 12: International Reggae All Stars (reggae, R & B)

August 19: The Federales (classic country for the modern world)

August 26: Seasaw (indie-pop)