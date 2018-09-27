All of the Freebies and Discounts You Can Score on National Coffee Day Today

Coffee fans, get ready…it’s the best day of the year.

Today is National Coffee Day, which means many cafes and restaurants are gearing up to offer major discounts—or even free (!)—cups of Joe.

While some discounts only last one day, others can be redeemed outside of Sept. 29.

See below for all the best deals.

Barnes & Noble Cafés: Customers can get a free cup of tall, freshly-brewed hot or iced coffee.

Birch Coffee: The coffee chain will be offering a pay what you please promotion for their drip coffee.

Bulletproof: Complimentary cups of Bulletproof Coffee will be served at the intersection of Warren and Greenwich in New York City’s Tribeca neighborhood. At Bulletproof Cafes in Los Angeles, Santa Monica and Seattle, customers can enjoy $1 coffee all day long.

Caffè Umbria: The Seattle-based coffee roaster, with locations also in Chicago and Portland, will donate 10 percent of proceeds from National Coffee Day to the Salt and Light Coalition, which helps to support female trafficking survivors.

Caribou Coffee: When you buy any food item, you will receive a free coffee of the day.

The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf: Guests will be granted a free 16-oz. brewed coffee, (hot or iced) with the purchase of a food or bakery item at all participating locations.

Community Coffee: Customers can take 30 percent off all online purchases with the promo code “COFFEEDAY2018.”

Cumberland Farms: Guests can get a free hot or ice coffee in any size.

Drinkfinity: Get 50 percent off the Americano Starter Kit by using the code COFFEE through Oct. 1.

Espressotoria: Shoppers can get a free Caprista Machine on Walmart.com when they buy six Espressotoria coffee pod packs.

The Flower Shop: Mr. Black will be offering $8 Espresso Martinis and $8 Cold Fashioneds made with Mr. Black Cold Brew Coffee Liqueur at The Flower Shop located in New York City’s Lower East Side from 5 p.m. E.T. until close.

illy: Enjoy a complimentary can of illy coffee with the purchase of five cans using code 5FOR4 (valid until Sept. 30 at 9 a.m. E.T.)

Krispy Kreme: Coffee lovers can try the Original Glazed Coffee doughnut (or any other coffee item) for free.

La Colombe: La Colombe will be giving away a free tube of CostaRica San Ramon Honey Sampler with every online purchase of any roasted coffee.

Maui Wowi: Customers can get 50 percent off their online orders when they use promo code ALOHACOFFEE at checkout.

Bottled McCafé Frappés: The beverages will be on discount at the following grocery stores: $1 off at Dollar General; 2 bottles for $3 at Kroger; $2 bottles at Target.

Nespresso: Stop in a flagship Nespresso Boutique to receive a complimentary session that will help you discover your likes and dislikes of various aromas and intensities, and see which Nespresso Privé coffee matches your taste best. Participants will receive a Nespresso Privé commemorative box that includes 50 Nespresso Privé espresso capsules that were matched to them during their experience.

Nickel & Diner: The Coffee Counter is offering buy one, get one cold brew soft serve for $6.

Peet’s Coffee: Coffee fans can enjoy 25 percent off one pound of beans and a free drip coffee or tea at participating Peet’s coffee bars, as well as 25 percent off all regular, non-subscription, one pound bean purchases made on peets.comusing promo code COFFEEDAY18.

Pilot Flying J: Get a free cup of Pilot coffee (any size!) on both Sept. 28 and 29 when using the myPilot app.

PJ’s Coffee: PJ’s will offer free 12oz. Ruby Roast (light roast) hot coffee to customers.

Sprinkles: Stop by the cupcake shop for a free High Brew Coffee with the purchase of a cupcake.

VitaCup: The entire website will be 30 percent off.

Wandering Bear Coffee: Enjoy 20 percent off on their website through Oct. 7 using the code NCD18. Wandering Bear has also partnered with Coolhaus Ice Cream and will be serving up free Cold Brew Affogatos out of the Wandering Bear Coffee Truck in New York City on Sep. 28.