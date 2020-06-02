All the National Donut Day Deals Happening at Dunkin’

Iconic donut shops and small businesses alike are getting ready for National Donut Day on Friday, June 5, and this includes Dunkin‘! Here are all the deals our favorite donut stop is celebrating with.

Right now more than ever, the world needs some brightness and happy feels. If that’s also what you’re seeking, you’ll be happy to know that Dunkin‘ has amazing deals happening to celebrate National Donut Day.

The foodie holiday drops on June 5, and Dunkin’ is inviting guests to stop by and enjoy a free classic donut with the purchase of any beverage. And the fun will continue through the weekend as Grubhubi s offering free half-dozen donuts on orders $10 or more that take place on June 6 or June 7.

Dunkin’ is also hosting The Donut Party and will be rolling out Instagram polls, giphs, Zoom backgrounds, and more so everyone can have a little fun this week.

Want more? Beginning June 3 through National Donut Day, the iconic donut shop will be entering those who share an original Donut Party slogan with the hashtag “#DunkinDonutPartySweepstakes” to win one of six prizes of a year’s worth of free Dunkin’ donuts! Guys, what can be better than a year of free donuts? You won’t want to let this one pass you.

Source: guiltyeats.comhttps://guiltyeats.com/2020/06/01/national-donut-day-deals-happening-dunkin/