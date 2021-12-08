Alleged bow threat leads to assault charges

A Mankato man is accused of threatening two people with a crossbow.

Kuron Darshay Fultz, 36, was charged with felony 2nd-degree assault.

A criminal complaint says Fultz pointed a bow at a man and woman who were walking down Front St after having drinks at a bar. The victims said they were approached by a female as they walked back to their hotel. They told police Fultz began to yell at them from a second-story apartment as they argued with the woman, then pointed a crossbow at them.

Fultz told investigators the victims were being loud and pounding on his apartment door, waking up his children. He said he confronted the victims and admitted he’d pointed the bow at them, according to the complaint.

Fultz has been summoned to appear in Blue Earth County Court.