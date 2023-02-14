Alleged car thief charged in rural Henderson burglary

An alleged car thief has been charged for Monday’s burglary in rural Henderson.

Jesse Lee Nundahl, 44, of Rochester, was charged Tuesday with felony 1st-degree burglary in Sibley County Court.

A criminal complaint says Nundahl forced his way into a locked, attached garage at a home about five miles west of Henderson and stole a vehicle. An adult female was home at the time of the burglary, according to the complaint.

Court documents say On-Star helped track the vehicle to Mystic Lake Casino, where security provided Sibley County investigators with video of Nundahl exiting the stolen vehicle. Nundahl had the car keys on his person at the time of his arrest, according to the complaint.

Investigators say shoe prints found near the garage window matched the shoes worn by Nundahl.

Police say when Nundahl was told he was being charged with 1st-degree burglary, he said he didn’t think the home was occupied at the time.

Nundahl is currently being held in Scott County on local charges.