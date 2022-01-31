Alleged drunk driver in crash with school bus due in court

The alleged drunk driver of a vehicle that crashed with a school bus last month is due in court next week.

An omnibus hearing is scheduled in Nicollet County Court on Feb 7 for Amy Kay Llewellyn Steen, 27, of Mankato. Steen was charged with 2nd & 3rd degree DWI and open bottle following the Dec 7 crash.

A criminal complaint says that at .36, Steen’s blood-alcohol content was more than four times the legal driving limit about an hour after the crash, which happened shortly before 4:30 p.m. at Lor Ray and James drives.

One child was on the bus when the crash occurred, according to information released at that time by North Mankato police. Neither the bus driver nor the child was injured.

Police reports say Steen’s SUV sustained significant damage in the crash, indicating she had been speeding and failed to stop at a stop sign. The complaint also says Steen was “crying out of control,” and smelled overwhelmingly of alcohol when an officer approached her vehicle. She allegedly admitted to drinking earlier in the day.

A Thermos containing a drink that smelled like alcohol and an open container of vodka were also discovered in Steen’s car, according to the complaint.

Police say Steen was previously convicted of a DWI in April 2020.