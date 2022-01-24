Alleged Facebook TV robber charged in another robbery

One of the men charged in an alleged robbery involving a television sale on social media is accused of another robbery.

Mandrell Tremaine Young, 18, of Mankato, was charged Friday in Blue Earth County Court with felony counts of aggravated first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary, second-degree assault, and receiving stolen property for a January 20 incident.

Young was out on bail after being charged and arrested in the December Facebook robbery. In that case, police say Young agreed to pay $330 to a Marketplace seller for television, but instead threatened the seller and his friend with a gun. Young’s alleged accomplice, Tosumbua Collins-Parker, was also charged.

According to a criminal complaint, Young went to the home of someone known to him on the evening of Jan 20. A juvenile who was playing video games at the home told investigators that Young banged on the windows before walking in the door. Young allegedly pulled a pistol out of his fanny pack and pointed it at the juvenile to force him to reveal where another person in the house could be found.

The other victim told police Young found him in the garage and demanded $300 that he alleged the victim owed him. The victim and a female witness told police they saw the gun in Young’s pocket.

The complaint says Young and the victim then went inside the home, where Young allegedly began searching for something to pay off a debt. Young eventually took the victim’s cell phone, saying he had two days to pay off his debt, according to the complaint. Police say he then struck the victim in the eye, stomach, and jaw. He’s also accused of stealing $20 from the victim’s wallet. The victim called his mother, who reported the incident to police.

Court documents say Young was apprehended later that evening after a Mankato officer noticed a vehicle without headlights or taillights that had expired license tabs. Police say Young was at the wheel of the vehicle.

A fanny pack containing a 9mm handgun with a magazine inserted was found in the vehicle, according to the complaint. Investigators say a serial number check revealed the firearm had been stolen from Mankato in September 2021. Young claimed he’d found the gun earlier that day and thought it was a BB gun, says the complaint. He told police he’d picked it up because he “thought it was cool,” say court documents.

Young is back in custody at the Blue Earth County Jail.