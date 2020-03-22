Allina Health calls for face mask donations – manufactured and homemade

(Minneapolis, MN) – As a healthcare workers face a shortage of protective equipment, Allina Health is asking for donations of face masks.

A news release says factory-made N95 and ear loop masks are needed, but donations of hand sewn masks will also be accepted. Sewers can find instructions here.

Allina said it was the outpouring of community support and desire to make donations that prompted the creation of collection sites.

Donations are being accepted Sunday, March 22 – Sunday, April 5 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Collection bins will be at the New Ulm Medical Center, District One Hospital in Faribault, and 12 other sites around Minnesota.

The Centers for Disease Control says a healthcare provider “might use a homemade mask for care of patients with COVID-19 as a last resort” in settings where face masks are not available.