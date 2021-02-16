Allina Health releases shooting victim names

Allina Health has released the names of employees wounded in a deadly shooting at the Buffalo clinic last week.

New Ulm native Lindsay Overlay died in the shooting.

Allina released the names with permission from the victims, according to the press releases.

Those injured were identified as Tammy Schaufler, a business representative and 32-year employee of Allina. Also wounded were Sheri Curtis and Antonya Fransen-Pruden, both Licensed Practical Nurses. Jennifer Gibson, a medical assistant was also injured.

Gregory Ulich, 67, of Buffalo has been charged in the shooting.