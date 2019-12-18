Allina to fill healthcare void in Springfield when Mayo exits in spring

(Springfield, MN) – Allina Health will partner with the City of Springfield to fill a healthcare void after Mayo Clinic exits the city in spring.

Allina Health will assume operations of the clinic on Jackson Ave when Mayo vacates in March. Provided services will include primary care, specialty care consultations, telehealth/virtual visits, medical imaging, lab, and rehabilitation services.

Allina will also expand its partnership with nearby St. John’s Lutheran Home to provide resident care. The health provider will also explore new partnerships for health improvement and Emergency Medical Services support, according to a joint release from Allina and the city.

“As city leaders, it was our obligation to identify a long-term partner that we know will provide high-quality care for the people of Springfield well into the future,” said Joe Stremcha, Springfield City Manager. “…we believe the decision to partner with Allina Health will help our residents to receive comprehensive services that are connected to New Ulm Medical Center.”

The Allina Health Clinic in Springfield is expected to be fully operational in spring 2020.