Alpha Ag Summit Continues

Day One of the Alpha Ag Summit is in the books and it was great. Day two will start with Alpha Ag Farm Directors hosting Congressional Members from the House and Senate. We’ll look at how the Ag Committees have changed and discuss what our House and Senate Ag Committee members think about what’s ahead for 2021. They may even look further ahead on discussion of the next farm bill. You don’t want to miss this live stream discussion Friday at 9:00AM on day two of the alpha ag summit; it’s online, it’s free, it’s at alpha ag summit dot com.