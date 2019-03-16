Alpha Media Mankato raises $80k for St. Jude

(Mankato, MN) – Alpha Media broke previous records Thursday and Friday during their 18th annual Radiothon to benefit St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.

Country 103.5 KYSM and Mix 99.1 KEEZ broadcast for 12 hours each day, recruiting local businesses and individuals to become a Partners in Hope. The Alpha team raised $80,125, an increase from 2018’s record-setting radiothon, where they raised $77,610.

You can still become a Partner in Hope by calling 1-800-303-1135.

LIKE Southern Minnesota News on Facebook.

Follow @SouthernMNnews on Twitter.

(Copyright © 2019 Southern Minnesota News – Alpha Media Mankato. All rights reserved.)