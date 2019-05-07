‘Am I in the Wrong for Cancelling My Wife’s Mother’s Day?’

Mother’s Day, to some people it’s a chance to celebrate the women who gave us life and say thanks for all they do.

To other people, it’s a cynical cash grab from big corporations that are exploiting our love in order to drive consumerism.

A dad on Reddit said his wife fell into the latter camp.

“She is very heavy anti-corporation/government,” the father-of-two wrote on the “Am I the arsehole?” subreddit.

He explained that they still celebrate holidays and still buys presents for their children, but she wants to teach them about the non commercial side of holidays as well and highlight that generosity is more important than material goods.

“Last year in June my wife told me she doesn’t want to celebrate Father’s day,” the Redditor continued. “Her reasoning was simple, she wanted our children to respect us every day and not make one day a special occasion for celebrating fathers or mothers.”

“I was a little hesitant but I agreed and we took the day to try to teach them that.”

But then…

Although the dad was a bit disappointed to give up Father’s Day, he understood his wife’s reasoning, he also expected that she would do the same thing again once Mother’s Day came around, but she didn’t, because she’d changed her tune.

“All of the sudden she wants me and the kids to take her out for breakfast, buy her gifts, and do other things for her,” the confused dad wrote.

“I obviously told her no, that we didn’t celebrate Father’s Day and this was her idea to begin with.

“All of the sudden she got super upset and is claiming I’m the a**hole here.

“She’s now saying we should celebrate both days and that it’s unfair to her that we aren’t celebrating Mother’s Day.

“We fought about this last night and she’s still mad about it.”

“Am I being unfair?”

The dad asked the other users if they thought he was being unfair to his wife.

People didn’t think he was, but warned him not to use point scoring or petty revenge in the place of communication.

“OP (original poster) should explain to his wife what it felt like to have Father’s Day cancelled, and what it feels like for her to insist on Mum’s Day. Without anger or keeping score, to really ask her why she feels that holiday is more important than the other, until they are both on the same page,” wrote one wise redditor.

Click here to LIKE River 105 on Facebook