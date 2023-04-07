Amazon Is Warning Customers That Some Of It’s Products Really Stink
April 7, 2023 4:42AM CDT
Well, not literally, but the retail giant has introduced a new banner with the words “frequently returned item,” which urges shoppers to customer reviews on items that have significantly higher return rates in their product category. Amazon spokesperson issued a statement saying, “We’re currently showing return rate information on some product detail pages to help our customers make more informed purchase decisions.”