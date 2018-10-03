Amboy Couple Charged After 6-Year-Old Walks Into Gas Station Alone At Night

An Amboy couple is facing criminal charges after their 6-year-old allegedly showed up at a Casey’s General Store alone just before 10 p.m.

Thirty-two-year-old Amber Nicole Jaros and 37-year-old David Benjamin Jaros were charged Monday in Blue Earth County Court with gross misdemeanor child endangerment.

According to the criminal complaint, Blue Earth County deputies responded to a report of a small child that was walking around without adult supervision who had come into the Casey’s Store on July 16. David Jaros picked up the child at 10:01 p.m. and refused to stay after learning that law enforcement was en route.

David Jaros told investigators he’d seen his son around 8 p.m., and had been in the basement tuning his bow on July 16. Both parents admitted that they let the boy play outside by himself. They also told police that the child knows how to disarm the locks and alarms they installed after previous incidents.

There have been multiple previous incidents were the child was reported or found unsupervised, according to court documents. On June 1, 2016, the Tri-City Police Department found the boy walking down the street at 11:51 p.m. without a shirt and shoes. The following day police were notified the the child was walking around unsupervised.

On September 11, 2016, the Jaros’ child was found wearing only a pull-up diaper at Casey’s at 12:41 a.m. Officers reported that he was crying and pounding on door of Casey’s and wasn’t wearing a jacket or shoes.

According to police, the Jaros property is near Highway 169 and Highway 30.

Amber Jaros has also been previously charged with child neglect.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com

