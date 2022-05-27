Amboy woman accused in crossbow threat

An Amboy woman is accused of threatening a man with a crossbow before shooting it at his truck.

Sarah Marie Eccles, 42, was charged Thursday in Blue Earth County Court with felony 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.

A criminal complaint says the victim was at a home in Amboy talking to another man when an angry Eccles – the mother of his friend’s children – showed up and pointed a crossbow at him.

Eccles allegedly told the victim to stay away from her kids and threatened to make his life hell. The complaint says she pointed the crossbow at the victim during the entire altercation and then discharged it. The bolt from the crossbow hit the victim’s pickup truck, according to the complaint.

Police spoke with the witness, who said that Eccles did have the crossbow, but he didn’t see it go off.

Eccles is also charged with reckless handling of a dangerous weapon, a misdemeanor. She’s been summoned to appear in court.