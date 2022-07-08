Amboy woman seriously injured in wrong-way ramp crash

An Amboy woman was seriously injured in a wrong-way ramp crash Thursday morning in Mankato.

Carol Jean Grametz, 69, was transported to Mayo Clinic Mankato with life-threatening injuries following the crash on northbound Highway 22 at Highway 14.

The Minnesota State Patrol says Grametz was driving a Chevy Malibu the wrong way down the eastbound ramp when it collided with a pickup that was northbound on Highway 22.

The pickup driver, Jorge Arnoldo Castillo, 41, of Alamo, TX, wasn’t injured, but two passengers in the pickup were transported to Mayo for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. The state patrol identified them as Rosa Maria Castillo, 53, of St. Peter, and a 12-year-old Minnesota Lake boy.

Alcohol was not involved in the crash, according to a crash report. The crash time is listed as 11:02 a.m.