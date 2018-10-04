AMC Bringing Halloween Favorite HOCUS POCUS back to Theaters for 25th Anniversary

AMC theaters will be showing “Hocus Pocus” for the movie’s 25th anniversary.

According to AMC, theaters across the country will be showing special screenings of the Halloween favorite movie “Hocus Pocus.”

Celebrating 25 years, “Hocus Pocus” features Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy as the Sanderson sisters; witches who have come back from the 17th century to run amok in a future Salem, Massachusetts.

AMC theaters across the country are participating in the showing.

The 1 hour and 36 minute movie is rated PG. For ticket information click here: AMC Theatres,

Click here to LIKE River 105 

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

SURVEY: 1/3 of Americans Don’t Plan to Get Flu Shot One-Eyed Golden Retriever Saved from Abusive Past Crowned World’s Cutest Rescue Dog This Woman Sent an Exit Survey to All Her Exes and It’s Just Brilliant ‘Drunk’ Birds Are Causing Problems in a Northern Minnesota City Mankato Man Charged In Downtown Alley Assault Is Dating a Friend a Good Idea? 5 Things to Know Before You Do It
Comments