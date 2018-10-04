AMC Bringing Halloween Favorite HOCUS POCUS back to Theaters for 25th Anniversary

AMC theaters will be showing “Hocus Pocus” for the movie’s 25th anniversary.

According to AMC, theaters across the country will be showing special screenings of the Halloween favorite movie “Hocus Pocus.”

Celebrating 25 years, “Hocus Pocus” features Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy as the Sanderson sisters; witches who have come back from the 17th century to run amok in a future Salem, Massachusetts.

AMC theaters across the country are participating in the showing.

The 1 hour and 36 minute movie is rated PG. For ticket information click here: AMC Theatres,

