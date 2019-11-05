American Girl’s Holiday Doll Costs $5,000 and Is Covered in Swarovski Crystals

This year’s highly anticipated holiday doll will be decked out with more than 5,000 Swarovski crystals and beads. Her cost: $5,000, but only three are available for sale — one at each of American Girl flagship stores in New York, Los Angeles and Chicago.

The dolls will be on display in those stores, and fans will be able to take selfies with her. American Girl said the doll will remain in stores until December 20, and any buyers will get delivery in time for the holidays.

The doll is as ostentatious as the Mattel owned retailer’s holiday windows. In a new partnership with the luxury jeweler stores in the three cities will have Swarovski-themed decorations, including crystal-encrusted garlands and 130 lbs of crystal stardust in New York. The holiday windows will be unveiled Friday, November 8, and will be on display until December 31.

Mattel said this year marks the first partnership between Swarovski and American Girl.