Americans reporting nationwide cellular outages from AT&T, Cricket Wireless and other providers

(AP) – A number of Americans are dealing with cellular outages on AT&T, Cricket Wireless, Verizon, T-Mobile and other service providers, according to data from Downdetector.

AT&T had more than 73,000 outages this morning, in locations including Houston, Atlanta and Chicago. Cricket Wireless had more than 13,000, the outage tracking website said Thursday.

Verizon had more than 4,000 outages and T-Mobile had more than 1,800 outages. Boost Mobile had about 700 outages.