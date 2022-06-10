America’s Favorite Way to Cook Their Eggs Will Surprise You

A new survey revealed the way most Americans like their eggs. Can you guess? Here’s a hint – it’s not scrambled or over easy or in an omelet.

Believe it or not, the survey, which looked at egg-eating habits across all 50 states, found that most people prefer their eggs boiled – with hard-boiled just edging out soft-boiled. The second most popular way to make eggs is poaching them.

After that, it’s all about frying – with over-easy beating out sunny side up in a state-by-state matchup. Omelets were next, and, surprisingly, the least favorite way to make eggs is scrambling them – with just five states choosing scrambled eggs as their favorite way to make and eat them.