An Apple A Day REALLY DOES Keep The Doctor Away

Studies have found that eating apples regularly can reduce your risk of lung cancer, heart disease, and type-2 diabetes. The flavonoids in the apple’s skin also help the body fight off viruses and inflammation. Apples are also high in vitamin C, pectin – which helps lower cholesterol – fiber and antioxidants. But the news is even better – because apples are actually no better than any other fruit. All fruits and vegetables are loaded with beneficial nutrients and will also keep you healthy.