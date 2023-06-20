Andrew Burk chosen as new YMCA CEO

Andrew Burk will be the new CEO of the Mankato Family YMCA.

Burk was selected from a candidate pool in a process that began in February. He’ll replace John Kind, who is retiring next month.

Burk has been the Property & Safety Manager for the Mankato Family YMCA for the past two years. He also recently took on a leadership role with Youth Sports & Recreation.

“Andrew is an energetic, thoughtful leader with a commitment to the Greater Mankato community and the YMCA organization,” said Matt DuRose, Chair of the Board of Directors and the CEO Search Committee.

Burk holds a Bachelor of Arts in Speech Communications for the University of Illinois and a Master of Arts in Sports Management from Minnesota State University, Mankato.

He will begin his new role on July 14.