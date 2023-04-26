Andy Wilke promoted to VP of Greater Mankato Growth

Greater Mankato Growth has promoted Andy Wilke to Executive Vice President.

Wilke joined GMG in 2021 as Business Development and Public Affairs Director. In his new role, he’ll focus on membership and business development, including the management of the GMG membership team and chamber of commerce-related areas of work.

“Andy has a proven record of advocating for businesses in Mankato, and I am excited for him to take on an expanded leadership role at GMG helping drive the economic prosperity of our members and the region,” said Jessica Beyer, President and CEO of GMG.

Wilke previously served on the GMG, Inc Board of Directors, was chair of the Visit Mankato Board of Governors, and co-chair of the GMG Public Affairs Steering Committee.

“GMG is an incredible organization that is supported by a community of businesses and partners that all want to see our community and region grow and be successful. I am excited to continue that meaningful work in this position at GMG.”