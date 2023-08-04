Angie’s BOOMCHICKAPOP recognized by Small Business Association for success

A small Mankato business that began in a garage was celebrated yesterday for its huge successes.

Angie’s BoomChickAPop was recognized in a ceremony Thursday hosted by the U.S. Small Business Administration, which is celebrating its 70th anniversary. The agency is recognizing 68 small startups that boomed with the support of the SBA.

Governor Tim Walz and Senator Amy Klobuchar attended the event at Angie’s BoomChickaPop warehouse on Power Drive, along with state Senator Nick Frentz, and DEED Commissioner Matt Varilek.

Dan and Angie Bastian talked about their struggle to find financial support to back their business – then Angie’s Kettle Corn – which they said finally came from the SBA and Voyager Bank.

The Bastains sold the business to Conagra Brands in 2017.