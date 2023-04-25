Animals return to Mankato’s Sibley Park

The animals are back at Sibley Park for 2023!

The City of Mankato announced Tuesday that many of the animals have returned to Sibley Farm in Sibley Park, including alpacas, donkeys, calves, and goats. Lambs, peafowl, pheasants, turkey, and chickens will arrive as the weather gets warmer.

The alpacas’ wool was sheared for the summer at a public event Tuesday afternoon at Sibley Park. About five to ten pounds of fleece is usually sheared from the alpaca. The fleece is softer than wool, light, and hypo-allergenic. It is recycled into yarn for knitting, crocheting, and weaving, or into felt for hats and moccasins.