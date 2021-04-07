Animals returning to Sibley Park

Farm animals will return to Sibley Park Farm in 2021, the city of Mankato announced Wednesday.

It will be the first time the creatures will be at the park since 2019, after the COVID-19 pandemic prevented the tradition in 2020.

Alpacas, calves, goats, horses, lambs, and various birds are expected to begin arriving on April 15.

Park visitors will also be able to view a pond just outside the barns. The farm-themed playground will also be available for use.