Mankato’s annual archery deer hunt in Rasmussen Woods begins this weekend.

Starting Saturday, licensed bow hunters can hunt on approved public and private property around the city, and Rasmussen Woods at 555 Stoltzman Road.

The hunt ends on Dec 31. It’s intended to cull the deer herd on recommendations by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

Hunters must be at least 18-year-old and have a valid Minnesota archery deer license.