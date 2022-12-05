Annual Dakota 38+2 memorial ride will end after 2022

The Dakota 38+2 ride will come to end after this year, the 160th anniversary of the mass execution in Mankato.

The 330-mile ride begins in Lower Brule, South Dakota, and ends in Mankato on December 26, the same day in 1862 that 38 Dakota men and two others were executed following the U.S. Dakota War. The ride is intended to bring awareness to that tragic history.

The annual ride will come to an end because the last four senior riders from the original ride are retiring.