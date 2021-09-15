Annual Mahkato Wacipi Powwow this weeked

An annual powwow honoring the victims of the largest mass execution in U.S. History is set for this weekend.

The Mahkato Wacipi is in its 49th year after it was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic.

The three-day event at Land of Memories Park kicks off Friday, September 17 with a grand entry at 7 p.m. The event features traditional dance and music along with food and shopping vendors.

Grand entries are also scheduled for Saturday, September 18 at 1 p.m. & 7 p.m., and on Sunday, September 19 at 1 p.m.

The powwow honors the 38 Dakota warriors executed in Mankato in December 1862.

MORE INFORMATION ONT HE MAHKATO WACIPI POWWOW