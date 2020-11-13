Anoka-Hennepin elementary schools to close due to COVID-19

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota’s largest school district is planning to close its elementary schools as a growing number of coronavirus cases has left it short on staff and bus drivers.

The Anoka-Hennepin district, which serves 13 communities, will be transitioning to distance learning. Elementary students have been attending in-person classes two days a week since Sept. 15.

Anoka-Hennepin’s middle and high schools switched from a hybrid schedule to distance learning Nov. 4. The district hasn’t set a date for closing the elementary schools, but parents were told they’d receive as much advance notice as possible.