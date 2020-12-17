Anonymous donor offers up to $35k match for Greater Mankato Area United Way

Greater Mankato Area United Way could get a lot closer to reaching their 2021 campaign goal thanks to an offer from an anonymous donor.

The donor will match up to $35,000 raised by new donors who haven’t pledged in the past year, and current donors who increase their donation amount, through January 15.

“This has been a challenging year, particularly for the businesses that we rely on for employee giving,” said Greater Mankato Area United Way CEO Barb Kaus. “We are so grateful to this donor for stepping up to help keep our programs strong.”

The Greater Mankato Area United Way’s 2021 campaign goal is $2,060,000, with 68 percent raised to date.

CLICK HERE TO MAKE A DONATION