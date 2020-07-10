Another 8 COVID-19 cases in Blue Earth County; Brown County records 5

(St. Paul, MN) – There were 609 new positive COVID-19 cases reported in Minnesota Friday, with several local counties adding more to their totals.

The Minnesota Department of Health’s latest data shows eight new virus cases in Blue Earth County. Brown County added five cases, and county officials say three are people in their 50’s, and a fourth is a person in their 20’s. No details were available about a fifth case. County health officials say all five individuals are recovering at home.

Hospitalizations are down by 27 from the previous report. MDH reports there 227 people hospitalized, with 124 in intensive care.

Minnesota’s death toll stands at 1,495.

Here are the latest Southern Minnesota county case totals:

Blue Earth – 544 (2 deaths)

Brown – 43 (2 deaths)

Cottonwood – 138

Faribault – 61

Fillmore – 31

Freeborn – 309

Jackson – 57

Le Sueur – 119 (1 death)

Lyon – 332 (2 deaths)

McLeod – 99

Martin – 172 (5 deaths)

Mower – 974 (2 deaths)

Murray – 68

Nicollet – 191 (12 deaths)

Nobles – 1,676 (6 deaths)

Redwood – 21

Renville – 37 (2 deaths)

Rice – 873 (8 deaths)

Sibley – 57 (2 deaths)

Steele – 243 (1 death)

Waseca – 75

Watonwan – 245