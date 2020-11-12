Another day for the books: Over 7,000 new infections, COVID death in Le Sueur County

Minnesota continues to break records, as COVID-19 infections rise, and more deaths are reported throughout the state.

On Thursday, health officials reported 39 new COVID-19 deaths, including one in Le Sueur County, where a person in their 80’s died. There was also a death in Redwood County, which also involved a person in their 80’s. Minnesota’s death toll is now at 2,793.

The Minnesota Department of Health reports that 1,128 people have been hospitalized with the virus over the last seven days, including 209 admitted to intensive care.

MDH also reported 7,228 new cases of the virus, a new single-day record. That pushes Minnesota’s total number of positive cases since the pandemic began to 201,795.

Here are the latest cases reported in Southern Minnesota:

Blue Earth – 71

Brown – 44

Cottonwood – 27

Faribault – 5

Fillmore – 13

Freeborn – 19

Jackson – 13

Le Sueur – 22

Lyon – 51

Martin – 14

McLeod – 81

Mower – 9

Murray – 13

Nicollet – 17

Nobles – 31

Redwood – 22

Renville – 30

Rice – 82

Sibley – 16

Steele – 25

Waseca – 9

Watonwan – 2