Another increase as Minnesota COVID-19 cases reach 115

(St. Paul, MN) – COVID-19 cases in Minnesota continue to increase, according to data released by the Minnesota Department of Health.

As of March 20, there are 115 people in the state who have tested positive for the disease. About 3,856 patients have been tested so far.

In southern Minnesota, Fillmore County confirmed its first case. In Martin County, where there are four confirmed cases, there’s evidence that the virus was spread by community contact, and not by travel.

Two cases have been confirmed in each Nicollet and Blue Earth counties. Other counties with confirmed cases include Anoka, Benton, Carver, Chisago, Clay, Dakota, Hennepin, Mower, Olmsted, Ramsey, Renville, Rice, Scott, Stearns, Waseca, Washington, and Wright.