Another jump in Martin Co cases; 24 new deaths

(St. Paul, MN) – The Minnesota Department of Health says 24 people died of COVID-19 since its previous report, bringing the state death toll to 343.

MDH reports that 3,279 tests were completed since Wednesday, the highest amount in a single day. There have been 70,276 people tested; 5,136 of those were positive tests. Of those that have contracted for virus, 2,172 no longer need isolation, according to MDH.

There are 365 people hospitalized as of Thursday’s report, an increase of 45. The number of patients being treated in intensive care also went up by 11, for a total of 130.

Another 18 positive cases were identified in Martin County, which now stands at 88 total cases of coronavirus. Community Health & Human Services of Faribault & Martin counties identified the new cases as patients 22 to 49 years of age. There are 47 active cases in the county, 37 recovered, and 12 people hospitalized for the virus. Martin County has seen four deaths.

There are four new cases of COVID-19 reported in Blue Earth County, for a total of 38.

There are two new cases in each Nicollet and Watonwan counties, bring the total of positive cases in both counties to 11.

In Nobles County, where Governor Walz held a press conference with Rep Collin Peterson Wednesday, there are now 742 COVID-19 cases, an increase of 127 from the previous report.

Today at 2 p.m., Gov Walz is expected announce that he’ll dial back some of the restrictions to the stay at home order, but keep other measures in place. The order is set to expire on Monday.