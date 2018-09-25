Another Mankato Restaurant Closes It’s Doors For Good

Stock HD video clip footage of an Open / Closed sign being turned twice in a Shop Window. It reads 'Come in we're open' or 'Sorry, we're closed. It is fixed to an internal glass window. The shop owner / shopkeeper turns the sign over with his hands.

Mankatoans now have one less option when it comes to their dining out choices.

Craft bier bar New Bohemia Mankato has closed its doors

Gordan Awsumb, Property Manager of the Mankato Place Mall confirmed the closure.

The New Bohemia CEO told Awsumb the company would be closing a number of stores after their lender pulled the plug on a loan for the facilities.

Employees were given a very short notice of the closure, according to Awsumb.

New Bohemia’s corporate website doesn’t make mention of the Mankato store, but notes that new locations are opening soon. Southern Minnesota News has reached out the company for a statement, but hasn’t yet received a response.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com

