Another Nicollet Co resident dies as Minnesota COVID-19 deaths approach 900

(St. Paul, MN) – Minnesota’s COVID-19 death toll is just shy of 900 after 18 more people died due to the virus.

The Minnesota Department of Health reported that one of the deaths occurred in Nicollet County, where a patient in their 80’s died. It’s the third death reported in the county since Memorial Day. Fifteen of the latest deaths involved people in long-term care or assisted living. The remaining three deaths were from a private residence.

Deaths have hit patients in their 80’s hardest, with 305 of the 899 deaths happening to people 80-89-year-old. The youngest age group to experience death from the virus was people in their 30’s, who account for 4 of the total deaths.

Of the 652 newly confirmed positive cases, 11 were reported in Rice County, four in Blue Earth and Freeborn counties, two in Watonwan and Nicollet counties, and one case each in Sibley, Martin, McLeod, Faribault, Cottonwood, and Brown Counties.

There are a total of 21,960 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state. MDH reports that 2,427 of the positive cases are healthcare workers.

Overall hospitalizations decreased by 35, for a total of 570, but intensive care patients increased from 248 to 258.